Strong quake strikes southern Peru; no Tsunami warning

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:58 IST
Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Tirapata region of southern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles), USGS said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning in place. There were no early reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at magnitude 7.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

