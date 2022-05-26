Left Menu

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Peru

PTI | Lima | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:42 IST
The US Geological Survey said a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The 7:02 am (1202 GMT) quake was centred 13 km (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro, but was fairly deep — 217.8 km (135.3 miles) beneath the surface.

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighboring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims.

