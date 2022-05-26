PM Modi picks Tamil pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Tamil Nadu as a special place and lauded the Tamil language as eternal and its culture as global. In his address after inaugurating new completed projects and laying foundation stone for fresh schemes in road, railway and housing sectors, Modi quoted a popular verse of nationalist poet Subramania Bharathi in praise of Tamil and said that in every field someone from Tamil Nadu was excelling. Pointing to the new schemes including those launched and foundation stone for new projects, he underscored the importance of infrastructure development both social and physical and added the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would connect two key centres of economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)