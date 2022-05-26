Four bio-medical waste treatment facilities to be set up in Ladakh
- Country:
- India
Ladakh will have four bio-medical waste treatment facilities for scientific disposal of biomedical waste, officials said on Thursday.
The administration of Ladakh will float a request for proposal (RFP) tender by the end of this month for setting up the bio-medical waste treatment facilities, they added.
The facilities will be setup at Leh, Kargil, Nubra, and Zanskar.
Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal said the scientific disposal of biomedical waste through segregation, collection, and treatment in an environmentally-sound manner will reduce the adverse effects on environment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pawan Kotwal
- Ladakh
- Zanskar
- Kargil
- Nubra
- Health and Medical Education
ALSO READ
LG asks IITs to identify modalities for development of entrepreneurship in Ladakh
Army Chief Gen Pande begins 3-day visit to Ladakh region; reviews security scenario along LAC
From Ladakh to Northeast, 6 Indian Army Divisions shifted from Pak front, anti-terrorist roles to tackle China threat
Army chief visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh
Ladakh reports three fresh COVID-19 cases