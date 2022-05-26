Left Menu

Four bio-medical waste treatment facilities to be set up in Ladakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh will have four bio-medical waste treatment facilities for scientific disposal of biomedical waste, officials said on Thursday.

The administration of Ladakh will float a request for proposal (RFP) tender by the end of this month for setting up the bio-medical waste treatment facilities, they added.

The facilities will be setup at Leh, Kargil, Nubra, and Zanskar.

Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal said the scientific disposal of biomedical waste through segregation, collection, and treatment in an environmentally-sound manner will reduce the adverse effects on environment.

