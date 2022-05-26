Odisha govt attempting cover-up in Puri corridor mistakes: BJP MP

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi alleged on Thursday that the BJD government in Odisha was attempting to cover up the mistakes it made in the Puri Heritage Corridor Project.

Stating that damage to the centuries-old site has already been done by digging huge pits within 100 metres of the Jagannath temple, Sarangi said the protest against the project has now taken the shape of a people's movement.

The state government is now undertaking GPRS study, which should have been done prior to the digging, besides it has also announced that the construction works will be shifted out of the regulated zone of 100 metres, she said.

''All these are done just to cover up the mistakes,'' she added.

''Go to the villages and the urban areas, you can see what the people are thinking of the government for carrying out the project by flouting the rules,'' Sarangi said.

Meanwhile, Shree Mandir Surakshya Abhijan (SMSA) has announced that it will take the movement against the construction works to the block level and make people aware of the ''illegalities'' done by the state government.

It said it is planning a major congregation of sadhus from across the state for the protection of the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

Jagannath Sena, a Puri-based outfit, urged the CBI to probe the alleged illegalities in the project.

However, Sarangi said there is no need for a CBI inquiry. ''There is nothing secret here. In the case of Srimandir Parikrama project, everything is in open,'' she said.

Congress leader Arya Kumar Gyanendra alleged that 10 different laws have been violated in the project.

Ruling BJD MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera said the government is working to make Puri a more attractive destination. ''The opposition parties are playing with the emotion of the people. The people will teach them a lesson,'' he said.

