Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Lospalos, East Timor - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 08:27 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Lospalos in East Timor on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and struck about 29 km east-southeast of Lospalos, EMSC added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East Timor
- EMSC
Advertisement