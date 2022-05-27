Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

ANI | Diglipur ( Andaman And Nicobar | Updated: 27-05-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 09:49 IST
Graphical representation of earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar (Photo credit Twitter: @NCS_Earthquake). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 55 kilometres from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday. The earthquake was reported at 7:50 AM May 27.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 27-05-2022, 07:50:15 IST, Lat: 13.04 & Long: 93.44, Depth: 32 Km , Location: 55km ESE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NCS. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

