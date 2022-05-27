Don't miss Mars-Jupiter conjunction as you watch the skies this weekend

Mars and Jupiter are getting incredibly closer to each other everyday and by this weekend, they will appear to almost touching each other in the predawn sky. Look southeast 30 minutes before sunrise on May 28-30.

According to NASA, this Mars-Jupiter conjunction will be visible, barring local weather issues, in the predawn hours each morning from May 27 to May 30 and will peak at 3:57 a.m. CDT on May 29.

Alphonse Sterling, a NASA astronomer noted that skygazers might need binoculars or a telescope to spot Mars clearly, but they should have no trouble identifying Jupiter, even with unaided eyes.

"This conjunction brings together two vastly different worlds, which both hold incredible promise to help us better understand our solar system, humanity's place in the cosmos, and where we may be headed as a species," Sterling said.

Mars and Jupiter will appear to neighbor each other in our night sky this weekend, despite being millions of miles away from one another. It's BYOT (Bring Your Own Telescope). Get more details: https://t.co/DxlXMz9mWM pic.twitter.com/IBzUqUFafD — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2022

At their closest point, the two worlds will be separated by no more than 0.6 degrees. To observers on the ground, the distance between the duo will be no more than the width of a raised finger, with the Red Planet appearing just to the lower right of the massive gas giant.

Mars and Jupiter are millions of miles away from us - more than 136 million miles will separate Earth and Mars at the time of the conjunction, with Jupiter nearly four times further away.

Mars will catch up to Jupiter again and pass it during another conjunction in August 2024.