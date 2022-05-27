Ukraine: Four more killed in Sievierodonetsk shelling

Left Menu

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Ukrainian regional governor says that four people have been killed in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours by Russian shelling.

One more person was killed by a Russian shell in the village of Komushuvakha.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, wrote in a Telegram post on Friday that "the residents of Sievierodonetsk have forgotten when was the last time there was silence in the city for at least half an hour''.

He said that "the Russians are pounding residential neighborhoods relentlessly".

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on Thursday that 60 percent of the city's residential buildings have been destroyed, and about 85-90 percent have been damaged and require major repairs.

