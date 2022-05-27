Left Menu

World's most powerful space telescope gets ready to study super-Earths

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 16:34 IST
World's most powerful space telescope gets ready to study super-Earths
Image Credit: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful space-based telescope, will study super-Earths - extremely hot, rocky planets outside our solar system - when it starts science operations this summer.

The telescope will study two hot super-Earths - the lava-covered 55 Cancri e and the airless LHS 3844 b - to help scientists understand the geologic diversity of planets across the galaxy and the evolution of rocky planets like Earth. The observations of both exoplanets will be conducted as part of Webb's Cycle 1 General Observers program.

55 Cancri e

Twice as big as Earth, the exoplanet 55 Cancri e orbits less than 1.5 million miles from its Sun-like star (one twenty-fifth of the distance between Mercury and the Sun), completing one circuit in less than 18 hours.

The planet is so close to its star that the same side of the planet always faces the star, and the planet's dayside is thought to be covered in oceans of lava. Observations from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope suggest that this planet likely has an atmosphere whose ingredients could be similar to those of Earth's atmosphere, but thicker.

55 Cancri e could have a thick atmosphere dominated by oxygen or nitrogen. If it has an atmosphere, Webb has the sensitivity and wavelength range to detect it and determine what it is made of," explained Renyu Hu of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, who leads a team that will use Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to capture the thermal emission spectrum of the dayside of the exoplanet.

However, another intriguing possibility is that 55 Cancri e is not tidally locked. Instead, it may be like Mercury, rotating three times for every two orbits (what's known as a 3:2 resonance). As a result, the planet would have a day-night cycle. Webb's NIRCam will be used to measure the heat emitted from the lit side of 55 Cancri e during four different orbits.

LHS 3844 b

Similarly, LHS 3844 b orbits extremely close to a smaller and cooler star and completes one revolution in 11 hours. Spitzer observations indicate that the planet is very unlikely to have a substantial atmosphere.

Scientists will use Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument, or MIRI, to capture the thermal emission spectrum of the dayside of LHS 3844 b, and then compare it to spectra of known rocks, like basalt and granite, to determine its composition. If the planet is volcanically active, the spectrum could also reveal the presence of trace amounts of volcanic gases, NASA said.

The observations will give us fantastic new perspectives on Earth-like planets in general, helping us learn what the early Earth might have been like when it was hot like these planets are today," said Laura Kreidberg at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy.

