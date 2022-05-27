Left Menu

Delhi govt approves project worth Rs 16 cr for strengthening 12 city roads

The AAP government has approved a project worth Rs 16.03 crore for strengthening 12 key roads in the capital, including the stretch in front of the Akshardham Temple that connects Delhi with Noida, an official statement said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:13 IST
The AAP government has approved a project worth Rs 16.03 crore for strengthening 12 key roads in the capital, including the stretch in front of the Akshardham Temple that connects Delhi with Noida, an official statement said on Friday. The strengthening of the road in front of the Akshardham temple will reduce travel time of the commuters and make the travel smoother between Noida and Delhi, it said.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said under the project, these 12 road stretches across Delhi will be overhauled in a way that the area is also decongested. Strengthening of city roads ahead of monsoon season will decongest traffic, save travel time and will also help in bringing down the pollution levels in the capital, it said.

They said one among the 12 road stretches is the marginal bund road, a key link between Noida and Delhi, which is built alongside Yamuna and caters to lakhs of commuters everyday between the capital and satellite towns of Noida and Ghaziabad.

The exercise will include repair and maintenance of roads, officials said, adding that potholes will also be filled ahead of the monsoon season. According to the statement, major area of focus on marginal bund road is the stretch in front of Akshardham temple which includes 2 ROBs (rail over bridges), roads connecting these overbridges and three U-turns. ''The strengthening of this road will reduce the travel time of the commuters and make the travel easier between Noida and Delhi. In this regard, projects worth Rs 16.03 crore were approved for strengthening of 12 major road stretches by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,'' the statement said.

The Delhi government has also directed officials to expedite these road strengthening projects to provide hassle-free commuting to the residents in the capital. Some of the other road stretches which will be taken up in the exercise include Dr Kundan Lal Marg, Rajouri Apartment Road, Shanti Devi Marg, Prem Nagar Gurudwara Road, Shaheed Mangal Pandey Marg, Bhai Kanheya Ji Marg (ITI Road).

The statement said PWD would using modern technology to increase the strength of roads.

Ahead of the approval of the projects, a thorough inspection was taken up by PWD officials to check the current conditions and requirements for strengthening these roads, the statement said.

Under various projects of PWD, the Arvind Kejriwal government is working on a war footing to provide beautiful and safe roads to commuters of Delhi, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

