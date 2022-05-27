3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Sangrur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 10 kilometres from Sangrur in Punjab, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-05-2022, 15:56:42 IST, Lat: 30.03 & Long: 75.74, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Sangrur, Punjab, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 55 kilometres from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, NCS informed. (ANI)

