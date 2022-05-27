Left Menu

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Sangrur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 10 kilometres from Sangrur in Punjab, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Friday.

ANI | Sangrur (Punjab) | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-05-2022, 15:56:42 IST, Lat: 30.03 & Long: 75.74, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Sangrur, Punjab, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 55 kilometres from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, NCS informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

