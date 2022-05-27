This spacecraft servicer will remove multiple defunct satellites from orbit in a single mission

British firm Astroscale will build and test a prototype spacecraft to capture and remove multiple small telecommunications satellites from orbit once they reach the end of their operational service. The servicer spacecraft, ELSA-M, will be the first space sweeper capable of removing multiple defunct satellites from their orbits in a single mission, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Friday.

The ELSA-M servicer spacecraft will be able to safely and responsibly capture and retire multiple client (M) satellites in a single mission. It will also support a range of future satellite operators, including constellations. The prototype spacecraft is planned for launch in 2024, following which, Astroscale will offer a commercial service for clients that operate satellite constellations in low Earth orbit.

"The ELSA-M in-orbit demonstration, planned for late 2024, will build on lessons learned from the ELSA-d mission and demonstrate our innovative rendezvous, capture and de-orbit capabilities with a full-size constellation client," said John Auburn, Managing Director of Astroscale.

Astroscale will manufacture the first commercial "servicer" prototype under the ESA Sunrise Programme. According to the company's website, an ELSA-M servicer, when launched, will search for and approach the client, perform a fly-around inspection, before executing a capturing manoeuvre to dock with the client – at this point, the servicer will bring the client to a low drop-off altitude for uncontrolled re-entry.

Companies such as OneWeb and SpaceX are launching constellations comprised of hundreds of communications satellites to provide internet connectivity in hardest-to-reach locations. Removing these telecommunications satellites from their orbits once they are at the end of their lives is essential to minimize the growing orbital debris or space junk that poses a threat to both crewed and uncrewed space missions and to ensure sustainable use of space.