One dead, two injured in roof collapse in Delhi's Mundka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:06 IST
One person was killed and two others injured on Friday evening when the roof of an under-construction house in west Delhi's Mundka area caved in, officials said.

The fire officials said they received the information regarding the incident at 5.24 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A senior police officer said one person has died and two suffered injuries.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

