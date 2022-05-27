Left Menu

NHRC notice to Centre, Bihar govt over health facilities sans registration in Munger

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Centre and Bihar government over a large number of healthcare facilities running without mandatory registration in Munger district of the state.Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report that a large number of hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are running illegally without any registration in Munger district of Bihar in spite of specific law passed by the state government in 2013, the panel has sought a detailed report in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:38 IST
NHRC notice to Centre, Bihar govt over health facilities sans registration in Munger
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Centre and Bihar government over a large number of healthcare facilities running without mandatory registration in Munger district of the state.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report that a large number of hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are running illegally without any registration in Munger district of Bihar in spite of specific law passed by the state government in 2013, the panel has sought a detailed report in the matter. Reportedly, out of 40 private hospitals running in the district, only four are lawfully registered, it said.

''The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar; Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; and Chairman, National Medical Commission, calling for detailed reports in the matter within four weeks, including steps taken/proposed to be taken against the illegally running clinical establishments in the region.

''The Commission has also observed that the Right to Life and Health are basic human rights and such serious violations by the clinical establishments, if true, is a matter of concern,'' it said.

The information was reportedly collected by an RTI activist. The report stated that as per provisions of the Bihar Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2013, registration of health care facilities is mandatory and violators have to pay fine. PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022