PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:06 IST
Labourer dead, 2 injured as part of under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Mundka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured on Friday evening when a portion of an under-construction house in west Delhi's Mundka area caved in, officials said.

The fire officials said they received the information regarding the incident at 5.24 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A senior police officer said one person died and two others suffered injuries.

According to police, the house was located on Firni Road, Mundka.

The building was being constructed on an area of 250-300 square yards belonging to one Kapil, who along with his cousin Subhash took the labourer, Manas, resident of Prem Nagar-II, to Sonia Gandhi Hospital at Nangloi. He was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The two injured were identified as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar, residents of Bhagat Singh park, Mundka. They were taken to SGM Hospital where they are being medically examined, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

