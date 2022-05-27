Left Menu

Slight rise in Delhi's maximum temperature

Delhis maximum temperature rose marginally on Friday, but settled within the comfortable range.The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhis base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:47 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature rose marginally on Friday, but settled within the comfortable range.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal for this time of the year. It was 36.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 34.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius. The mercury is predicted to rise up to 42 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 206. It was 204 on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

