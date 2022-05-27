Hubble looks at two star-forming galaxies about 275 million light-years away

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a pair of star-forming spiral galaxies that lie about 275 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Sextans. Collectively the two galaxies are known as Arp 303 and individually as IC 563 (bottom right) and IC 564 (top left).

According to NASA, galaxies like IC 563 and IC 564 are very bright at infrared wavelengths and host many bright star-forming regions.

The image holds data from two separate Hubble observations. The first used Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) to study the pair's clumpy star-forming regions in infrared light while the second used the telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) to take quick looks at bright, interesting galaxies across the sky.

In this Hubble image, the colors red, orange, and green represent infrared wavelengths taken with WFC3, and the color blue represents ACS visible-light data.

The observations filled gaps in the premium observatory's archive and looked for promising candidates that Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope, and other telescopes could study further.