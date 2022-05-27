Left Menu

Hubble looks at two star-forming galaxies about 275 million light-years away

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:11 IST
Hubble looks at two star-forming galaxies about 275 million light-years away
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, K. Larson (STScI), and J. Dalcanton (University of Washington); Image Processing: G. Kober (NASA Goddard/Catholic University of America)

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a pair of star-forming spiral galaxies that lie about 275 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Sextans. Collectively the two galaxies are known as Arp 303 and individually as IC 563 (bottom right) and IC 564 (top left).

According to NASA, galaxies like IC 563 and IC 564 are very bright at infrared wavelengths and host many bright star-forming regions.

The image holds data from two separate Hubble observations. The first used Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) to study the pair's clumpy star-forming regions in infrared light while the second used the telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) to take quick looks at bright, interesting galaxies across the sky.

In this Hubble image, the colors red, orange, and green represent infrared wavelengths taken with WFC3, and the color blue represents ACS visible-light data.

The observations filled gaps in the premium observatory's archive and looked for promising candidates that Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope, and other telescopes could study further.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022