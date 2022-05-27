Left Menu

NASA telescope snaps an odd galaxy couple as they drift through space together

Image Credits: NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration

In a throwback picture captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, a galactic odd couple - called Arp 116 - can be seen drifting through space together. Both Messier 60 (or M60) and NGC 4647 are members of the Virgo galaxy cluster - a collection of more than 1,300 galaxies.

Lying about 54 million light-years away from Earth, the elliptical galaxy M60 is the third brightest member of the Virgo cluster and is as massive as one trillion suns. At the centre of this galaxy lies a huge black hole, 4.5 billion times as massive as the sun - one of the most massive black holes ever found

NGC 4647 is much smaller in size - about two-thirds the size of M60 - and much lower in mass – roughly the size of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The faint bluish spiral galaxy is about 63 million light-years away and can be seen with a larger telescope.

This stunning image combines exposures from Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2. The image was originally released in 2012.

