After UP CM's order, officials visit Yamuna Expressway to check road crashes, fatalities

In the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders, a team of government officials on Friday visited the Yamuna Expressway, which has witnessed thousands of crashes in a decade, to review the upcoming road safety measures.

Officers of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) along with senior officials of Jaypee Infratech, which has developed the 165-km-long expressway in western UP, inspected the works recommended by IIT Delhi safety audit, according to a statement.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh, additional ACEO Monika Rani, ACEO Ravinder Singh were among the government officials who visited the expressway for inspection, it stated.

''In the inspection, all the works carried out by Jaypee were shown. It was observed that safety-related works are complete except work of installation of guardrail on both sides of the median of the Yamuna Expressway," the YEIDA statement read. ''This work is in full swing and out of 330-km (both sides), Jaypee has completed 290 km and the balance will be completed by June 2022. The guard rail in central median has resulted in reduction in number of accidents," it noted. Built for Rs 12,839 crore, the 165-km-long road stretch between Greater Noida and Agra in western Uttar Pradesh and was opened for commercial operations in August 2012.

Managed by the Yamuna Expressway industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the six-lane high-speed corridor, however, has witnessed thousands of accidents and hundreds of deaths in accidents, bringing it under severe criticism.

CM Adityanath had recently directed officials concerned to ensure measures to bring down the number of road crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing the status of some upcoming road safety measures, the YEIDA told the private operator to make sure that pamphlets carrying instructions for safe journey are distributed to the road users. ''The pamphlets should be more attractive and be briefly informative with bigger font size,'' the government agency told the developer.

It also called for increasing the number of speed cameras on the expressway to 10 so that more speeding vehicles flouting norms can be caught, according to the statement.

The YEIDA also asked Jaypee Infratech to to increase to three the number of laser speed guns besides sharing a report on the average speed of vehicles between toll plazas with the NIC for ensuring challans of erring drivers.

''The data and details of over speeding and over-weight vehicles should also be shared with the police and the RTO,'' the YEIDA asked the expressway developer.

The Yamuna Expressway has witnessed at least 1,700 road crashes since 2018 which claimed more than 450 lives and left over 3,000 injured, according to official figures in public domain.

