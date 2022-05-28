Left Menu

NASA sets date for final test of most powerful rocket ahead of Moon mission

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-05-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 13:24 IST
NASA sets date for final test of most powerful rocket ahead of Moon mission
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_SLS)
  • Country:
  • United States

On June 6, 2022, NASA will roll out the Space Launch System (SLS), the world's most powerful rocket ever built, and the Orion spacecraft to launchpad 39B at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the next wet dress rehearsal attempt ahead of the Artemis I mission to the Moon.

This is the final test before the rocket launches to the Moon and it calls for NASA to load propellant into the rocket's tanks, conduct a full launch countdown, demonstrate the ability to recycle the countdown clock and drain the tanks to practice the timelines and procedures that will be used for the launch.

Coverage of the rollout of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft from VAB and arrival at launch 39B will air live on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency's website.

Through Artemis missions, NASA plans to explore regions of the Moon never visited before. Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System and Orion around the Moon. During this flight test, the spacecraft will venture thousands of miles beyond the moon over the course of about a four to six-week mission.

On later missions, Orion will carry astronauts to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. The spacecraft has been designed for deep space missions around the Moon for up to four crew members.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022