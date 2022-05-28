NASA sets date for final test of most powerful rocket ahead of Moon mission

On June 6, 2022, NASA will roll out the Space Launch System (SLS), the world's most powerful rocket ever built, and the Orion spacecraft to launchpad 39B at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the next wet dress rehearsal attempt ahead of the Artemis I mission to the Moon.

This is the final test before the rocket launches to the Moon and it calls for NASA to load propellant into the rocket's tanks, conduct a full launch countdown, demonstrate the ability to recycle the countdown clock and drain the tanks to practice the timelines and procedures that will be used for the launch.

Coverage of the rollout of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft from VAB and arrival at launch 39B will air live on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency's website.

Through Artemis missions, NASA plans to explore regions of the Moon never visited before. Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System and Orion around the Moon. During this flight test, the spacecraft will venture thousands of miles beyond the moon over the course of about a four to six-week mission.

On later missions, Orion will carry astronauts to the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. The spacecraft has been designed for deep space missions around the Moon for up to four crew members.