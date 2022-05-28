243 crore saplings planted under Telangana govt's flagship green drive

As many as 243 crore saplings have been planted with an expenditure of Rs 8,511 crore during the last eight years in Telangana under the state government's flagship green drive 'Harita Haram'.

Forest area has been revived in 9,65,000 acres, an official release said on Saturday.

It quoted the Forest Survey of India as having said that green cover has increased in Telangana by 7.7 per cent in the last four years due to 'Harita Haram' (green ornament).

The programme has been initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to promote greenery in the state in a big way.

Talking about the progress achieved under the massive plantation drive, it said the programme is being implemented with a missionary zeal to increase green cover in the state to 33 per cent.

As many as 109 'urban forests' have been developed in towns and cities.

In an innovative measure, the state government has put in place a 'green budget'.

Ten per cent 'green budget' is being allocated in towns, city corporations and local bodies.

Nurseries have been established in 12,769 Gram Panchayats and other villages in the state for growing plants.

