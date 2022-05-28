Left Menu

Delhi L-G, Kejriwal urged to repair 'damaged' roads in north Delhi

The North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the bad conditions of roads in the region and urging the authorities to initiate their repair work immediately.In the letter, NDRWF president Ashok Bhasin listed the names of several roads which are in dilapidated conditions, including Azad market under Bridge roads, Kodia Pul, among others, in north Delhi.Azad Market under bridge roads are damaged from the last eight months and more.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:31 IST
Delhi L-G, Kejriwal urged to repair 'damaged' roads in north Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the ''bad conditions'' of roads in the region and urging the authorities to initiate their repair work immediately.

In the letter, NDRWF president Ashok Bhasin listed the names of several roads which are in dilapidated conditions, including Azad market under Bridge roads, Kodia Pul, among others, in north Delhi.

''Azad Market under bridge roads are damaged from the last eight months and more. Kodia Pul roads are also damaged since the last many months. Roundabout Roshanara Road to underpass Gulabi Bagh damaged from last two years,'' he wrote in the letter. Bhasin said all roads near government officers' residents' colony in Gulabi Bagh are fully damaged from months. ''We have written to the L-G and CM. Several roads in north Delhi are in a pathetic condition. They need urgent repair work. It is very difficult to drive vehicles on the roads. The government should start the repair work immediately,'' he said. PTI VA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022