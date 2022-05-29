Left Menu

Partly cloudy sky likely in city

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, the India Meteorological Department said. The citys air quality was recorded in the poor category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 287 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB data showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 09:46 IST
Partly cloudy sky likely in city
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather office has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am. The city's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 287 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States
4
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022