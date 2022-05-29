Left Menu

Ladakh plans to use fences around Hunder sand dunes, develop Sumoor desert

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 15:34 IST
The Ladakh administration is likely to use fences around Hunder sand dunes and ensure development of Sumoor desert to upgrade Nubra valley as a multi-destination area with improved facilities for tourists, officials said on Sunday.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Raj Niwas here on Saturday, Lt Governor R K Mathur Mathur asked officials to ensure the welfare of the double-hump Bactrian camels in Hunder and suggested that fitness certificates for the animals may be issued, they said.

The Lt Governor also suggested that a landscaping plan for Nubra should be developed and fences be put around the sand dunes at Hunder for their protection.

He emphasised on the need to develop facilities like online booking facilities for camel rides, establishing cafés with toilets, waiting area and wi-fi facilities, solar lighting, souvenir shops and parking space facilities among others.

Mathur also stressed on the need to install high mast lights to conduct camel rides in the evening, build platforms so that riders can get on and off the animals with ease and provide training to camel jockeys, officials said.

The Lt Governor suggested conducting Silk Route walks, heritage walks and nature walks along with developing astro-tourism to promote Nubra as a multi-destination tourist area.

He directed that a defined area should be earmarked for camels for shelter and grazing where the camel jockeys can also grow fodder for camels for the winters.

He also suggested giving additional charge of grievance officer to tourist officers to address the issues of visitors and chalk out plans for development of tourism activities in Sumoor desert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

