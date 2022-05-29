Assam CM advocates opening of int’l borders in NE for trade, tourism links

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called for the opening of international borders in the northeast for enhanced trade and tourism links with the neighboring countries.

He pitched for a proper economic policy to achieve the goal, highlighting Assam and northeast India's advantageous position in ensuring it.

Speaking at the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, Sarma said, ''I strongly feel that we can open our borders for peace and prosperity, and by setting up border haats and opening formal trade routes, we can open up new vistas of trade and tourism in the region.'' The CM pointed out that the north-eastern region is uniquely positioned to facilitate the link between India and South Asia and southeast Asia.

Besides providing physical connectivity through surface and waterways, the northeast also shares a 'cultural alliance' with its neighboring countries, he said.

''We only need a proper economic policy backed by committed cooperation to set the ball rolling,'' he maintained.

Sarma also harped on the need for 'sub-regional cooperation' for ensuring overall growth and development.

''Commerce, conservation, culture, connectivity, capacity building are central to mutual growth,'' he said.

Talking about the progress Assam made in recent years, the CM said it is among the top three states in the country in attracting externally aided projects.

He added that the state has got five important projects in the last year, but did not furnish any further detail.

