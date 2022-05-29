Science News Roundup: French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea; Archaeologists discover an ancient Mayan city on a construction site
French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea
A plan has been hatched to guide a killer whale adrift in France's River Seine back to the sea — using orca sounds, local officials said on Friday. Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture said it would monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone while emitting orca communications in an attempt to guide it back to the sea.
Archaeologists discover an ancient Mayan city on a construction site
Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids, and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The site, called Xiol, has features of the Mayan Puuc style of architecture, archaeologists said, which is common in the southern Yucatan Peninsula but rare near Merida.
