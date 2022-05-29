Left Menu

Science News Roundup: French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea; Archaeologists discover an ancient Mayan city on a construction site

Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture said it would monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone while emitting orca communications in an attempt to guide it back to the sea. Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea; Archaeologists discover an ancient Mayan city on a construction site
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea

A plan has been hatched to guide a killer whale adrift in France's River Seine back to the sea — using orca sounds, local officials said on Friday. Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture said it would monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone while emitting orca communications in an attempt to guide it back to the sea.

Archaeologists discover an ancient Mayan city on a construction site

Archaeologists have uncovered the ruins of an ancient Mayan city filled with palaces, pyramids, and plazas on a construction site of what will become an industrial park near Merida, on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The site, called Xiol, has features of the Mayan Puuc style of architecture, archaeologists said, which is common in the southern Yucatan Peninsula but rare near Merida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022