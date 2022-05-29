Left Menu

First hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barrels toward southern Mexico

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barreled toward the southern coast of Mexico on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) that are expected to strengthen before it makes landfall on Monday.

Reuters | Monterrey | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:12 IST
First hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barrels toward southern Mexico
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barreled toward the southern coast of Mexico on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) that are expected to strengthen before it makes landfall on Monday. As of 7 a.m. Sunday (Mexico City time), Hurricane Agatha was located about 200 miles west south west of Puerto Angel, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Hurricane warnings have been declared for parts of the coast of Oaxaca, stretching from Salina Cruz to Lagunas de Chacahua, according to the NHC. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern states of Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero by Sunday afternoon, the NHC said, which could spark "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global
2
Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

Hit or miss? Here's what NASA has to say about May 30-31 meteor shower

 Global
3
Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, finds study

Low glycemic index diet promotes healthier body shape in heart patients, fi...

 Belgium
4
Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not allowed'

Tesla in India: Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell (of imported cars) not a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022