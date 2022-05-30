Left Menu

Curadev presented posters in American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

NOIDA, India, May 30, 2022 PRNewswire -- Curadev participated in the American Association for Cancer Research AACR 2022 annual meeting from April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NOIDA, India, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curadev participated in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 annual meeting from April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. This year, the AACR conference is entitled, ''Decoding Cancer Complexity | Integrating Science | Transforming Patient Outcomes.'' The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. The event covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy.

Curadev had presented two research posters highlighting advanced preclinical drug candidates: • CRD1600 is a potent human HPK-1 inhibitor with robust immune modulatory properties • Intravenous administration of the small molecule STING agonist CRD5500 elicits potent anti-tumor immune responses in cold tumors About Curadev Pharma We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.

To know more about Curadev, visit our website www.curadev.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

