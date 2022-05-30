Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:16 IST
Ailing whale stuck in French river died - Sea Shepherd
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The ailing killer whale adrift in the River Seine was found dead on Monday, campaign group Sea Shepherd said, after a plan to guide it back to sea failed and scientists concluded it was in agonising pain and terminally ill.

The 4-metre (13-foot) orca, identified as a male, was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the town of Honfleur in Normandy, before it swam dozens of miles upstream to reach west of the city of Rouen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

