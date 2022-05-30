Goa Guv laments wrong information being spread on new Raj Bhavan building plan

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said it was unfortunate that some political parties were spreading wrong information about the construction of a new Raj Bhavan complex in the state.

Addressing a function to mark 35th Statehood Day, he said politicians should ''study and enlighten and teach the public'', adding that ''in the Raj Bhavan issue, basic information is lacking in certain political leaders in Goa''.

Several parties have been opposing the plan to build a new Raj Bhavan complex, with some also insinuating that the current one will be demolished.

Stressing on the need to give proper information to the masses, the governor cited the interaction India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had with reporters in 1952.

When asked by the media on how democracy would succeed when 59 per cent people of the country were illiterate, Nehru had commented that ''politicians have to educate the masses'', Pillai said.

''In Goa, there is a proposal (for a new Raj Bhavan building) and funding too is coming from the Centre, similar to the way the Mizoram Raj Bhavan has been built. The President of India is very much interested (in construction of Raj Bhavan) and he has asked me to proceed in that direction,'' Pillai said.

Referring to some statements that the existing Raj Bhavan building will be torn down or altered, Pillai said the structure is a national monument and no one would touch it.

Stressing that proper information and advice must be given to people, Pillai said such propaganda is ''not good for democracy''.

