AAP writes to Delhi LG, seeks to discuss suggestions on door-to-door garbage collection

Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday said he has sought an appointment with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to discuss suggestions to address the irregularities in door-to-door garbage collection by the MCD.Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said that Delhi was among the dirtiest cities in the Centres cleanliness survey.We have many suggestions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 17:07 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday said he has sought an appointment with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to discuss suggestions to address the “irregularities” in door-to-door garbage collection by the MCD.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said that Delhi was among the dirtiest cities in the Centre's cleanliness survey.

''We have many suggestions. For the past three years, our team has been working on various issues related to MCD. We have suggestions on how the door-to-door garbage collection should be done in a timebound manner. After being collected, the household waste is dumped at three landfill sites in the city. We have suggestions on how it can be processed,'' he said.

Pathak said they have studied various models of other countries and cities, and have prepared a list of suggestions.

''There are various models and we want to discuss our suggestions with the newly appointed LG. We have written a letter to him asking for an appointment,'' he added.

On Sunday, Saxena had visited the landfill site at Ghazipur and directed that a dedicated team of officers be constituted to draw out an action plan mentioning a fixed date of completion for the complete razing of Delhi’s three landfill sites -- \RGhazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

The action plan to be submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be monitored on a regular basis by the LG himself and if required, he would visit the sites to see actual progress.

A special cell will be put in place at the LG secretariat to monitor the work on a weekly basis.

When asked about the by-election to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat from where he has been fielded by the party, Pathak said, ''In Delhi, everybody appreciates the work of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I am sure that the residents of Rajinder Nagar will vote for AAP so that the development works that were left can be completed.'' The seat fell vacant when AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha resigned as he was promoted to the Rajya Sabha by his party.

