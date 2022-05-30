Ideal Group Gives Possession of Over 7,00,000 Square Feet Area to the Apartment Owners

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India Ideal Group, one of the leading real estate developers of the Eastern India has handed over 7,33,789 sq ft area to their apartment owners in the last 3 fiscals - FY 19-20, FY 20-21 and FY 21-22. The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has raised enormous challenges for India’s real estate sector. Despite those challenges, Ideal Group managed to hand over possession of 354 units to its customers in the last three fiscals.

Among 354 units, Ideal Group gave possession to 88 units in Ideal Unique Residency, 180 units in Ideal Aquaview, 21 in Ideal Royal and 65 in Ideal Exotica.

“Home buyers have been very badly affected due to pandemic. Keeping the interests of home buyers in mind, our Government had taken decisions of allowing exemption of 2% rebate on stamp duty and 10% rebate on circle rate of land/property and extension of the stamp duty and reduced property valuation. We feel that these factors have increased confidence and interest among the buyers. We have seen a sales growth by almost 10% on QoQ basis and slightly higher than 12% on YoY basis where the stamp duty relief has a significant role to play,” said Mr Nakul Himmatsingka, Managing Director, Ideal Group.

Standing tall in the heart of Kolkata on Aurobindo Sarani, Ideal Unique Residency is the upcoming landmark of North Kolkata. Spread across 2 lakh sq. ft., with 100 AC apartments in its G+21 tower, this project is a perfect blend of serenity and modern amenities. Its 3rd floor houses a 28,000 sq. ft. Pantaloons showroom, adding to the convenience of the residents.

Located in New Alipore, one of the top localities of Kolkata, Ideal Exotica redefines luxurious living. Spread across a sprawling 230 cottahs, this IGBC certified Green building promises an urban lifestyle that the people of Kolkata have never witnessed before. The exclusiveness of this premium residential project is that every living space is beam-less, column-less and cross-ventilated to maximize on the space you envisioned for your dream home.

Ideal Royale is in Manicktala Main Road. This IGBC certified Green Building spread across a sprawling 50 cottahs. It is a magnificently designed B+G+23 Single Tower. It has 22 3BHK Flats of 1910-2010 sq. ft. and 22 4BHK Flats 2250-2350 sq. ft. This project also has roof top garden and gymnasium.

About Ideal Group The Ideal Group established in 1982 has been building dream homes for thousands of happy families. Headquartered in Kolkata, Ideal as a group has a pan India presence through its network of offices and business verticals. In the realty sector, having successfully completed several high-end real estate projects and with several more benchmark projects in the pipeline, the company has been transforming the skyline of Kolkata phenomenally. Ideal fosters a team of young, energetic, experienced and professionally qualified individuals who work collectively towards the Group’s vision of creating landmark properties.

