Left Menu

111 dengue cases in Delhi so far, 30 in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 21:39 IST
111 dengue cases in Delhi so far, 30 in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 110 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Till May 17 this year, 96 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a report.

At least 111 cases of dengue have been reported till May 28, it said.

No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, and 20 in April, the report said.

Thirty cases have been reported this month till May 28.

During the period from January 1 to May 28, 29 cases were logged in 2021, 19 in 2020, 11 in 2019, 122 in 2018, and 40 in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest since 2015, were recorded in the national capital, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were recorded.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

Delhi also reported 18 cases of malaria and eight of chikungunya so far this year, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022