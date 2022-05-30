Left Menu

Several vehicles washed away in flash floods in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 22:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Several vehicles were washed away after heavy rains triggered flash floods in Devika river in the Purmandal area on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Hundreds of people had thronged Purmandal, called as Chota Kashi, to pay obeisance at Lord Shiva temple complex on Soma Amavasaya and a makeshift market was set up on dry Devika river bed, they said.

Devika river, which is also known as Gupta Ganga, runs as dry river bed through Purmandal-Utterbani belt and devotees dug dry sand beds to take a bath, the officials said.

Due to heavy rains in adjoining hilly areas, there was a gush of water, they said.

Six to seven vehicles parked on dry river beds were washed away in the flash floods, the officials said.

There was no loss of life, they said In Kathua district, several vehicles were trapped after heaving rains triggered flash-floods on a highway at Hatli Morh, the officials said.

Students stuck inside a bus were rescued, they said.

