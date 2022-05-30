Left Menu

Experts attribute of uprooting of trees to concretisation, declining groundwater level in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As a severe thunderstorm uprooted hundreds of trees in Delhi on Monday, experts attributed the extensive damage to increasing concretisation and declining groundwater level.

Noted environmentalist Pradeep Krishen said extreme weather conditions have damaged trees in the past too.

''However, the declining groundwater levels and concretisation around the base of the trees have compounded the impact of such events,'' he added.

The roots of a tree tend to spread as much as the canopy spreads and concretisation around its base does not allow water to reach the side roots, which shrivel and weaken the tree as well, Krishen said.

Many of the trees are not able to reach the water table that has gone down over the years. This makes them weak and vulnerable, he said.

Environmentalist and founder of New Delhi Nature Society Verhaen Khanna said gulmohar trees attract termites that make them hollow.

Such trees become the first casualty of severe weather, he said.

''Many times, people tie cables and ropes to support structures around the tree trunk which hampers the growth of that particular part. Strong winds snap such trees from these points,'' he said.

Two people were killed and several injured as a fierce thunderstorm packing winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

Police and fire brigade personnel responded to scores of rescue calls while commuters went through a harrowing time as they were caught in massive traffic jams in many areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, ITO, Kashmiri Gate, MB Road and Rajghat, caused by waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

