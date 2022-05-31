Jamia campus suffers damage due to heavy rain
The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university campus suffered damage due to the heavy rain and thunderstorm in Delhi on Monday, with several trees uprooted and walls collapsing.
A JMI official said ''dozens of trees were uprooted and several walls collapsed'' in the campus.
The thunderstorm also blew off several tin sheds.
The university administration is yet to assess the damage to the campus due to the rain.
Delhi recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, according to the Met department.
Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds damaged several cars, brought traffic to a grinding halt, left trees uprooted and led to power outages in various parts of the capital.
Visuals of trees getting uprooted surfaced on social media. At many places, vehicles were damaged after trees fell on those.
''Till 7.15 pm, a total of 101 complaints were received about uprooted trees and broken branches. Work is on to clear the areas where such incidents have been witnessed. Several areas, including Bhagwan Das road, Connaught Place and SP Marg, have been cleared,'' a senior NDMC official said.
