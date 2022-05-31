Left Menu

Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5

Neighbours told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.Police said the gunfire killed an 18-year-old man and five other people ranging in age from 16 to 18 were wounded.No identities were released and a police statement provided no details about the injuries of the people who were wounded.

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 31-05-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 00:35 IST
Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5
  • Country:
  • United States

Gunfire erupted at a weekend house party in Phoenix, killing one young man and injuring five teens, police said.

Phoenix police said Monday that they are trying to determine what led up to the shooting overnight Saturday into Sunday. Neighbours told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.

Police said the gunfire killed an 18-year-old man and five other people ranging in age from 16 to 18 were wounded.

No identities were released and a police statement provided no details about the injuries of the people who were wounded. There was no information provided about a suspect or suspects but investigators were appealing for information from the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

Don't be fooled by Big Tobacco's sustainability awards

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022