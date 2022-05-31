Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Archaeologists uncover trove of ancient Egyptian mummies; Archaeologists discover passageways in 3,000-year-old Peruvian temple

31-05-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Archaeologists uncover trove of ancient Egyptian mummies

Archaeologists working near Cairo have uncovered hundreds of ancient Egyptian coffins and bronze statues of deities. The discovery at a cemetery in Saqqara contained statues of the gods Anubis, Amun, Min, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet and Hathor along with a headless statue of the architect Imhotep, who built the Saqqara pyramid, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Monday.

Archaeologists discover passageways in 3,000-year-old Peruvian temple

A team of archaeologists has discovered a network of passageways under a more than 3,000-year-old temple in the Peruvian Andes. Chavin de Huantar temple, located in the north-central Andes, was once a religious and administrative center for people across the region.

