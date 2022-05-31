Left Menu

Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:12 IST
Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Maha
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Some parts of Maharashtra, including Satara and Beed, received pre-monsoon showers over the past 24 hours, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Tuesday.

As per the satellite observations recorded Tuesday early morning, the cloud patch over the South East Arabian Sea is expected to move towards Kerala and Karnataka, senior scientist at the IMD, Pune, K S Hosalikar, said in a Twitter post. ''Good sign for South region,'' he added.

''Some areas of Maharashtra, including Satara and Beed districts, reported per-monsoon showers along with thunder in the past 24 hours," he said.

A satellite picture shared by Hosalikar showed a thick cloud cover over the Lakshadweep islands, Maldives and western parts of Sri Lanka.

The Southwest Monsoon set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India
4
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022