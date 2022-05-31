Left Menu

India expected to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022 - weather office

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

India is likely to receive normal monsoon rains in 2022, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

India is likely to receive 103% rainfall of a long-term average this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96%and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

