Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk not possible at present - city administration

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 12:48 IST
Ukraine is still in control of Sievierodonetsk city and its soldiers are fighting slowly advancing Russian troops but evacuations of civilians are not currently possible, the head of the city's administration said on Tuesday.

"The city is still in Ukrainian hands and it's putting up a fight... (but) evacuations are not possible due to the fighting," Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

