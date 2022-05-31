India to get more rains this monsoon: IMD

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India can expect more rainfall this monsoon season than predicted earlier, the weather office said on Tuesday.

''The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average,'' India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters here.

In April, the IMD had said the country would receive normal rainfall -- 99% of the long period average.

''Most parts of the country will have good and well-distributed rainfall activity,'' Mohapatra said releasing the Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall for the current monsoon season.

He said central and peninsular India can expect 106% of long-period average rainfall, while the north-eastern region could get below normal rains.

The IMD had announced the onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

