Left Menu

MP: Government land freed of encroachments in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:01 IST
MP: Government land freed of encroachments in Jabalpur
  • Country:
  • India

The Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday removed encroachments on around 24,340 sq ft of government land with a market value of Rs 5 crore located opposite the main office of the city civic body, an official said.

Additional Collector Namah Shivay Arjaria said the encroachments included illegally constructed shops, a motorcycle workshop, a resale car market, and a tea stall located on the government land near Nehru Garden. A portion of this government land was encroached upon by one Wasim Petha against whom cases of attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant from carrying duties are registered in the local police station, Arjaria said, adding that Wasim had helped history-sheeter Abdul Rajjak in the construction of a shop.

These encroachments were removed in a joint action by the district administration, the police, and the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation under the state government's initiative against land mafia and criminals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022