Left Menu

Potholes: High Court warns Bengaluru civic officials of contempt proceedings

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday warned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP officials of contempt proceedings if orders of the court on filling up potholes in the city were not followed The cout was hearing petitions against the civic agency for failing to eliminate potholes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:18 IST
Potholes: High Court warns Bengaluru civic officials of contempt proceedings
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday warned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials of contempt proceedings if orders of the court on filling up potholes in the city were not followed The court was hearing petitions against the civic agency for failing to eliminate potholes. It observed that despite the onset of the monsoon, the BBMP has failed to fill the potholes and there was a need for strict action against its officers. The BBMP has failed to complete filling up the potholes despite the court granting repeated deadlines, the High Court said adding that it would no longer accept the BBMP's excuses on the issue.

Advocate for BBMP sought time till June 6 and submitted that there was a dispute regarding the cost of filling potholes, which was being resolved and the advice of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was being sought. The court ordered positive action from the BBMP and adjourned the hearing to June 6. The petition dates back to 2015 and various civic agencies including BDA, BESCOM, and BMRCL are also respondents. During the hearing of the petition on Tuesday, the advocate for American Road Technology Solutions, one of the respondents, submitted that the chief engineer of BBMP BS Prahlad punched and assaulted the company's managing director during a meeting. The company told the court that the firm has given a complaint to the BBMP commissioner over the assault. The court was also told that bills pertaining to the filling of potholes were not yet paid to the company.

The court has asked for the BBMP Commissioner to file an action taken report against the chief engineer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022