US Domestic News Roundup: Uvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre; U.S airlines cancel 2,500 flights over Memorial holiday weekend and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Uvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre

The grieving Texas town of Uvalde begins laying to rest the 21 school children and teachers who were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school a week ago, with two funerals scheduled Tuesday for two 10-year-old girls. According to obituaries on the websites of Uvalde's two funeral homes, Amerie Jo Garza was sweet, sassy, and funny, and loved swimming and drawing; Maite Yuleana Rodriguez was an honor student who loved learning about whales and dolphins and dreamt of becoming a marine biologist. Amerie's funeral was set for Tuesday afternoon at Uvalde's Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Maite's in the evening at a Uvalde funeral home.

U.S airlines cancel 2,500 flights over Memorial holiday weekend

U.S. airlines, which are still rebuilding flight crews after the COVID-19 pandemic travel slowdown, canceled more than 2,500 flights over the four-day Memorial Day holiday that marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season. Airlines worldwide canceled more than 1,500 flights on Monday, according to FlightAware, after canceling 1,642 on Sunday. On Monday, there were about 400 U.S. flights canceled and 2,400 delayed, the flight-tracking website said.

U.S. FAA SpaceX's final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas, as early as Tuesday. In late April, the FAA extended the target date to May 31 for a decision, saying it was "working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment" after several delays. The agency said in April SpaceX had made multiple changes to its application that required additional FAA analysis.

Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own

Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas made him "angry", adding that a survivor's account of the incident was similar to his own experience in the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland. An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas last week, killing 19 children and two teachers.

U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that have sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

U.S. Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa

When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health center, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. Days later, both were in jail.

NRA board of directors re-elects Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president

The National Rifle Association board reappointed Wayne LaPierre as executive vice president on Monday, turning back the latest leadership challenge amid corruption allegations and flat membership for the still-powerful gun lobby. The board vote came as the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston, about 280 miles (450 km) east of the site of a mass shooting on Tuesday when an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

U.S. Senator Warren plans bill to crack down on blank check deals

Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is planning a bill to crack down on the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, industry after a "proliferation" of bad deals that have often resulted in huge losses for investors, according to a report to be released Tuesday seen by Reuters. Warren's forthcoming "SPAC Accountability Act of 2022" would increase the legal liability for a range of parties involved in such deals, enhance investor disclosures and lock up for a longer period early investors which bankroll the deals.

Jury to resume deliberations on dueling Johnny Depp, Amber Heard claims

Jurors considering opposing lawsuits brought by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are set to meet Tuesday to continue deliberating on whether either actor was defamed and deserves millions of dollars in damages. Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued ex-wife Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

U.S. wheat crop hit by dry winter then soggy spring, adding to global tightness

North Dakota farmer Dwight Grotberg wanted to plant more wheat this spring to capitalize on soaring prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut grain exports and left the world short of millions of tonnes of wheat supply. Heavy rain has prevented Grotberg from planting as much wheat crop as he wanted and is hampering farmers across the state, the top U.S. grower of spring wheat.

