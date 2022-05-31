Kejriwal inspects streetscaping of sample road stretch in west Delhi, asks PWD to improve greenery

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected a model stretch being redeveloped as per European standards in west Delhi's Pitampura area and directed PWD officials to improve the horticulture work.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD is developing 16 stretches of arterial roads on a pilot basis to create a model for streetscaping and redevelopment of its 500-km roads across the city.

Officials said roads in Delhi that are being developed as per European standards will represent patriotism with modernity as statues of freedom fighters will also be installed alongside streets.

During the inspection of the stretch from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road in West Enclave in Pitampura, Kejriwal pointed out that the greenery on the stretch was ''not up to the mark'' and needed improvement.

''Shrubs planted on the roadside need to be denser. More plantation should be there on the central verge,'' Kejriwal said during the inspection.

He said he was not very happy with the horticulture work being done on the stretch.

''We are beautifying 500-km PWD roads in Delhi as per European standards. For this, we are developing 16 stretches on a pilot basis across the city. These pilot projects are likely to be completed by September or October. We will then review and finalise a model which will be best suited for the redevelopment of roads,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

PWD officials said that redesigning roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics.

A senior PWD official said the project entails strengthening roads, enhancing their aesthetics and greenery and introducing facilities like parking, kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the roadside.

Dedicated cycle paths and wide footpaths will make the stretches more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly.

Seven out of the 16 pilot stretches include Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh Junction, Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg-Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari More, Narwana Road-Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave in Pitampura, Wazirpur Depot Crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station, Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road (from Moti Nagar T-point to Pusa Road roundabout).

According to a statement issued by the government later in the day, greenery along the roads will be increased by planting different types of decorative plants.

Topiary group saplings will be planted by the roadside to make streets more visually appealing. In addition, saplings of bismarckia nobilis, roystonea regia, and phoenix dactylifera and palm family saplings will also be planted.

''Being the capital of the country, Delhi deserves the most spectacularly built and well-developed roads. When we travel to other countries, to places like London, Tokyo, New York, Washington, or any European city, we see how beautifully and magnificently they are developed.

''Our roads are wide and well-paved but they are still not at par with the international standards, so to speak. Hence, our aim is to improve the quality of roads in Delhi to these standards and make them more appealing and efficient to travel on,'' the statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The chief minister asked officials to plant taller and denser saplings along the roadside and on the central verge to make it more visually appealing.

''Along the road (in Pitampura), statues of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai have been installed to instil a strong feeling of nationalism in people,'' the statement said.

