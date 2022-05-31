Left Menu

Over 200 trees uprooted in MCD areas in Monday's thunderstorm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:01 IST
Over 200 trees uprooted in MCD areas in Monday's thunderstorm
  • Country:
  • India

Over 200 trees were uprooted in MCD areas during Monday's fierce thunderstorm and 750 workers were deployed to remove debris from roads that were blocked after trees were uprooted, civic officials said on Tuesday.

According to data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, around 215 trees were uprooted across the city, excluding the Lutyens' Delhi area, due to the thunderstorm on Monday evening.

The trees and their branches fell on the roads leading to traffic jams on Monday evening and also on Tuesday morning.

Delhi witnessed the first storm of ''severe'' intensity since 2018 on Monday throwing traffic out of gear within minutes as the uprooted trees blocked roads and also damaged several vehicles.

A senior horticulture department official of MCD said over 700 civic personnel were deployed to remove uprooted trees from roads in different parts of the city.

''Nearly 30 vehicles, with each having 25 workers, have been pressed into service to remove debris from roads. Several road stretches have already been cleared and debris will be removed from the remaining stretches by the evening,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022