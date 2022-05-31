Left Menu

Monsoon likely to progress into parts of north Bengal & Sikkim by Thursday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:08 IST
Monsoon likely to progress into parts of north Bengal & Sikkim by Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Monsoon is likely to progress into parts of north Bengal and Sikkim by Thursday, at least four to five days ahead of the rainy season's normal onset date, Regional Met Director G K Das said here on Tuesday.

Following the onset of the southwest monsoon in the northern districts, it will be possible to forecast the date for its progress into other parts of the state, he said.

''Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to make further progress over some parts of north Bengal and Sikkim within the next two to three days,'' Das told PTI.

He said that this year monsoon will enter the northern parts of West Bengal and Sikkim ahead of normal onset time by at least four to five days.

The normal onset date for monsoon in all parts of West Bengal is between June 10 and 15, Das said.

He said that Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to experience heavy rain till Thursday morning and heavy to very heavy downpour thereafter, while the other sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy rain from Thursday.

The Met department forecast thunderstorms with lightning accompanied with gusty wind having speed from 30 to 40 kmph till Thursday at one or two places in all the districts of south Bengal, which are experiencing hot and discomforting humid weather.

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022