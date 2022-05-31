Over 200 trees uprooted, damaged in MCD areas in Monday's thunderstorm

Over 200 trees were either uprooted or damaged in the city during Monday's fierce thunderstorm while 750 workers were deployed to remove the tree debris that had blocked several roads, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi witnessed the first storm of ''severe'' intensity since 2018 on Monday throwing traffic out of gear within minutes as the uprooted and broken trees blocked roads and also damaged several vehicles.

According to data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, around 215 trees were either uprooted or damaged across the city, excluding the Lutyens' Delhi area, due to the thunderstorm on Monday evening.

The trees and their branches fell on the roads leading to traffic jams on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

A senior horticulture department official of MCD said over 700 civic personnel were deployed to remove uprooted trees from roads in different parts of the city.

''Nearly 30 vehicles, with each having 25 workers, have been pressed into service to remove debris from roads. Several road stretches have already been cleared and debris will be removed from the remaining stretches by the evening,'' the official said.

